Japan starts third Fukushima water release

The facility was running out of space to build more water tanks, and TEPCO needs to clear the area for the much more hazardous task of removing radioactive fuel and rubble from three stricken reactors.
Japan argues that the water being released is harmless and heavily diluted with seawater. It is also being released gradually over decades.Experts from the IAEA and other agencies, including those from China, have surveyed the environmental impact of the release, including by taking water and fish samples.
The Chinese ban has particularly harmed scallop fishermen in the northern Hokkaido region, some 500km north of the Fukushima plant, who rely on Chinese factories for shelling the molluscs. TEPCO and other Japanese businesses were swamped with crank calls from China after the initial release, but now the number is negligible, the TEPCO spokeswoman said.
No contaminated food samples found from Japan, says SFA in response to recent Wall Street Journal podcast
