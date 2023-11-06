Japan's Tallest Building to Open in Tokyo

Japan's tallest building, the Azabudai Hills mixed-use complex, will open on Nov 24. However, its status will be short-lived as construction has begun for the Torch Tower, which will be even taller. Tokyo's tourism numbers and property prices are surging, but policymakers are struggling to combat both inflation and deflation.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ASİAONECOM: Japan Rail Pass prices have increased by 70%, here are 7 must-know travel hacks to save money in JapanIt's no secret that Singaporeans love visiting Japan. And as most Japan aficionados would know, the unlimited travel Japan Rail (JR) Pass is a cost-effective way to get around Japan if you plan to visit different parts of the country. But on Oct 1, 2023, we saw a whopping — 70 per cent increase in the JR Pass price. After...

Source: asiaonecom | Read more »

STOMPSİNGAPORE: Delivery rider caught pouring spilt soup back into container at doorstep of Jalan Besar buildingSeveral customers have complained about their food orders arriving with their food and drinks all spilt.

Source: stompsingapore | Read more »

STRAİTS_TİMES: Eyeing North Korea, Tokyo holds first missile evacuation drill in yearsMonday's drill was the first such drill in Tokyo since 2018. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Philippines hopes to seal troops pact with Japan soonMANILA: The Philippines hopes to reach an agreement with Japan "at the soonest possible time" on allowing the deployment of military forces on each other's soil, the Philippine defence secretary said on Monday (Nov 6).

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Eyeing North Korea, Tokyo holds first missile evacuation drill in yearsTOKYO: Tokyo residents dashed for cover inside a train station on Monday (Nov 6) as part of the first missile evacuation drill in the capital for years as Japan frets over the growing threat from nearby No

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Mizuho hires Maybank's Gupta to head Asia Pacific ex Japan healthcare, consumerSINGAPORE : Mizuho Financial Group, Japan's third-largest lender by assets, has hired Maybank's Saurabh Gupta to lead its healthcare and consumer sectors in Asia Pacific excluding Japan, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »