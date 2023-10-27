Japan's Nomura Q2 net profit doubles on solid domestic businesses

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nomura Securities is seen at the company's Head Office in Tokyo, Japan, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File PhotoTOKYO : Nomura Holdings Inc, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, on Friday reported a doubling of quarterly net profit, driven by active financing deals and a strong stock market at home.

July-September profit came in at 35.2 billion yen ($234.51 million) versus 16.8 billion yen a year earlier, when a sharp downturn in global financial markets battered its asset management and investment banking businesses.

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »

Nomura cuts about 10 investment banking jobs in Hong KongSYDNEY : Japanese investment bank Nomura Holdings has laid off about 10 of its Hong Kong-based investment bankers, including some who were focused on China-related deals, said two sources with direct knowledge of the matter. Read more ⮕

Nippon Life plans to increase yen bond holdings in Oct-MarchTOKYO : Nippon Life Insurance plans to increase holdings of Japanese government bonds (JGB) and foreign corporate bonds, with interest rates converted to Japanese yen through currency swaps, in the remaining fiscal year through March, an investment planning executive said on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Japan's 10-year yield hits new decade high on BOJ tweak speculationTOKYO : Japan's 10-year government bond yield touched a new decade-high on Wednesday on speculation that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) may raise its cap for the benchmark yield. The 10-year JGB yield rose to 0.865 per cent earlier in the session, its highest since July 2013. The yield retreated to 0. Read more ⮕

Japan court deems gender change rule invalid in landmark caseTOKYO: Japan's top court ruled on Wednesday (Oct 25) that a legal clause requiring people to undergo sterilisation surgery if they want to legally change their gender is unconstitutional. Read more ⮕

Chinese director Zhang Yimou receives lifetime award at Tokyo International Film FestivalTOKYO – Chinese director Zhang Yimou was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the opening ceremony of the 36th Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) on Monday. The 73-year-old recalled in his acceptance speech that his connections to TIFF stretch back three... Read more ⮕

Chinese director Zhang Yimou receives lifetime award at Tokyo International Film FestivalZhang made his directorial debut in 1988 with Red Sorghum. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕