Japan's MUFG hikes rate on long-term deposits for first time in 12 years

Signs of the central bank's greater tolerance of rising yields briefly sent the 10-year JGB yield to 0.970 per cent on Wednesday, for a level last seen in May 2013. Higher bond yields have sparked hopes of a windfall for lenders after years of being squeezed by rock-bottom rates, as investors anticipate that the spread between deposits and loans will widen and make deposits a source of revenue.

Major banks say they would see a meaningful earnings impact only when the BOJ ends its negative rate policy, where the central bank applies a -0.1 per cent interest rate on a small pool of excess reserves parked with it by financial institutions.

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: BOJ intervenes as JGB yields hit fresh decade highs after YCC tweakTOKYO : The Bank of Japan intervened in the government bond market on Wednesday to rein in a jump in yields to fresh decade highs, underlining the challenge for the central bank a day after loosening its grip on long-term interest rates.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Weak yen, inflation overshoot may prod BOJ to phase out stimulus by year-end: ex-BOJ officialTOKYO : The Bank of Japan may prefer to go slow in ending ultra-low interest rates, but the weak yen and risks of an inflation overshoot could prod it to act before year-end, former central bank official Hiromi Yamaoka told Reuters on Wednesday.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Japan did not intervene in forex market in past month, MOF data showsTOKYO : Japan's government confirmed on Tuesday that it did not intervene in the currency market to prop up the yen in the past month, data from the Ministry of Finance showed.The monthly Ministry of Finance data showed no spending on intervention between Sept. 28 and Oct. 27.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

THE STRAITS TIMES: Suspected gunman takes female employees hostage in Japan post officeNo casualties have been reported, apart from two men injured at a hospital where shots were fired. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Japan's Advantest lowers profit outlook as smartphone softness lingersTOKYO : Japanese chip testing equipment company Advantest Corp on Tuesday downgraded its full-year operating profit forecast by 24 per cent compared to July as recovery in the smartphone market takes longer than expected.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Suspected gunman takes hostages in Japan post office after hospital shootingThe man fired what appeared to be a handgun in a hospital in Saitama prefecture, before fleeing to a post office on a motorcycle.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕