Japan's life insurers to boost JGB buying but wary of policy shift

Nippon Life, Dai-Ichi Life and Meiji Yasuda Life were among those who said they aimed to buy the longest-dated JGBs amid the highest yields in a decade, but would not do so aggressively due to expectations for even higher yields as the Bank of Japan moves toward an exit from stimulus.

Nippon Life will focus purchases on 30-year JGBs, with the current yield of above 1.8 per cent"good in terms of absolute level," a representative for the insurer said at a briefing on Wednesday. Dai-Ichi Life Insurance, part of Dai-Ichi Life Holdings, expects a BOJ policy adjustment within this fiscal year, and will adjust the pace of bond buying - centred on 30- and some 40-year JGBs - to take advantage of any rise in yields driven by monetary policy speculation, a representative said on Thursday.

For life insurers looking to match investments against predominantly long term, yen-denominated insurance contracts, JGBs offer the ideal option because they are free from currency risk, as long as there is enough yield. headtopics.com

A representative of Japan Post Group's Japan Post Insurance said on Tuesday the company was looking into the possibility of JGB purchases, with 30-year yields seen as"attractive" above 1.8 per cent. "We are not going to mechanically purchase superlong JGBs looking only at yield levels," the representative said.

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »

Nippon Life plans to increase yen bond holdings in Oct-MarchTOKYO : Nippon Life Insurance plans to increase holdings of Japanese government bonds (JGB) and foreign corporate bonds, with interest rates converted to Japanese yen through currency swaps, in the remaining fiscal year through March, an investment planning executive said on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

South Korea, Japan, US condemn North Korea’s supply of arms to RussiaThe countries confirmed “several” deliveries of such weapons. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

South Korea, Japan, US condemn North Korea's supply of arms to RussiaSEOUL: South Korea, Japan and the United States strongly condemned the supply of arms and military equipment by North Korea to Russia and said they had confirmed "several" deliveries of such weapons, a joint statement issued on Thursday (Oct 26) said. Read more ⮕

- 80-year-old taxi drivers to ease Japan’s labour crunchJapan is suffering from a shortfall of workers. That might actually be a boost for its economy, says Gearoid Reidy for Bloomberg Opinion. Read more ⮕

Japan's Denso to invest $3.3 billion to bulk up chips business, president saysTOKYO : Japanese automotive supplier Denso will invest about 500 billion yen ($3.3 billion) in semiconductors by 2030 as aims to triple the scale of its chips business by 2035 from current levels, the company's president said on Thursday.($1=150. Read more ⮕

Japan Finance Minister Suzuki: Closely watching yen moves with a sense of urgencyTOKYO : Japan Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Thursday that authorities were closely watching yen moves after the Japanese currency fell beyond 150 yen against the U.S. dollar.Suzuki was speaking to reporters at his ministry. Read more ⮕