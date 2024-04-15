Japan's JERA Co. establishes global renewable energy business in London

File Photo: The logo of JERA Co., Inc., the world's biggest LNG buyer, is displayed at the company office in Tokyo, Japan July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/ FILE PHOTO LONDON : Japan's largest power company JERA Co. has created a global renewable energy business to be headquartered in London , as it seeks to increase low-carbon investments to meet decarbonisation targets, the head of the new unit told Reuters.

Starting with a 3 GW portfolio of renewables assets, it aims to develop 20 gigawatts of renewables capacity by 2035 and is considering investments across the globe as well as in its home market Japan, its chief executive Nathalie Oosterlinck said. JERA is a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings and Chubu Electric Power Co Inc. It aims to achieve net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050.A consortium made up of Parkwind and IKEA store owner Ingka won the first Norwegian auction to develop a 1.5 GW offshore wind farm in the southern Norwegian North Sea last month.

For the longer term, Oosterlinck said floating offshore wind was an ambition as the water depths around island nations, such as Britain and Japan, make them well-suited to it.

JERA Co. Renewable Energy London Decarbonisation Investments Wind Solar Battery Storage Global

