Japan's GDP likely shrank in Q3 as China slowdown hits exports: Reuters poll

"Consumption is recovering as a trend as economic activity normalises from the COVID-19 pandemic era," analysts at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute said. "But the recovery in consumption will likely remain moderate due to the pain from rising inflation," they said.

Consumption probably rose just 0.2 per cent in July-September from the previous quarter after slumping 0.6 per cent in the April-June period, the poll showed. Capital expenditure rose 0.3 per cent in the third quarter after declining 1.0 per cent in April-June, according to the poll.

External demand shaved 0.1 per centage point off GDP in July-September after contributing 1.8 per centage points in April-June, the poll showed. The government will release the preliminary July-September GDP data at 8:50 a.m. on Nov. 15 (2350 GMT Nov. 14).

With inflation exceeding its 2 per cent target for more than a year due largely to rising raw material costs, many analysts expect the Bank of Japan to phase out its massive stimulus next year. But Governor Kazuo Ueda has stressed the need to keep monetary policy ultra-loose until the economy is strong enough to generate solid wage growth that will keep inflation sustainably around its 2 per cent target.

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THE STRAITS TIMES: China, Japan coast guards face off again near disputed islandsAt least half a dozen ships were involved in this latest flare-up. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Thomson Reuters reports higher third-quarter sales, higher profitNEW YORK : Thomson Reuters Corp on Wednesday reported higher sales and higher operating profit in the third quarter, helped by strong performance at its "Big 3" segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates and Tax & Accounting Professionals.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Thomson Reuters profit beats estimates amid AI pushNEW YORK: Thomson Reuters Corp on Wednesday (Nov 1) reported higher-than-expected third-quarter profit, helped by cost cuts and growth at its biggest divisions serving legal, tax and accounting professionals, and said it was making progress incorporating artificial intelligence into its products.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

THE STRAITS TIMES: Suspected gunman takes hostages in Japan post officeNo casualties have been reported, apart from two men injured at a hospital where shots were fired. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕

TODAYONLINE: Suspected gunman takes hostages in Japan post office after hospital shootingTOKYO — A suspected gunman has taken an unknown number of people hostage inside a post office in Japan, authorities said on Tuesday (Oct 31), following a suspected shooting in a nearby hospital.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕

SBRMAGAZINE: MAS partners with Japan, UK, and Switzerland for digital innovationpstrongThe MAS Project Guardian will carry out industry pilots for digital asset management.

Source: SBRMagazine | Read more ⮕