Japan police detain hostage-taker after hours-long standoff in post office

"The man has been detained. Details will come later," a spokesman for Saitama Prefecture Police outside Tokyo told AFP He had holed himself up in the post office at around 2.15pm (1.15pm, Singapore time) in possession of"what appears to be a gun," the city authorities had said on their website.
The Asahi Shimbun daily reported that police stormed the building around 10.20pm, took the man into custody and confiscated his gun. "I used that post office just yesterday," said his wife Reiko Sasaki, 64."I could have been at the wrong place at the wrong time. I could have been the target."Two people were slightly wounded — reportedly a doctor and a patient — after shots were apparently fired from the street into the hospital in nearby Toda.
Fuji TV said police were also investigating a possible link between the man and a fire at an apartment building in Toda earlier in the day. No one was injured in the fire, it said.
