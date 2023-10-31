Japan police detain hostage-taker after hours-long standoff in post office

"The man has been detained. Details will come later," a spokesman for Saitama Prefecture Police outside Tokyo told AFP.He had holed himself up in the post office at about 2.15pm with"what appears to be a gun", the city authorities had said on their website.
The Asahi Shimbun daily reported that police stormed the building at about 10.20pm, took the man into custody and confiscated his gun. "I used that post office just yesterday," said his wife Reiko Sasaki, 64."I could have been at the wrong place at the wrong time. I could have been the target."
Two people were slightly wounded - reportedly a doctor and a patient - after shots were apparently fired from the street into the hospital. "Around 2pm, I looked inside the doctor's office and saw a pool of blood next to an examination table. I didn't hear a gunshot. But a nurse said she heard two gunshots," the man said.
This picture shows the area around a post office where a suspected gunman has taken an unknown number of people hostage in Warabi City, Saitama prefecture in Japan on Oct 31, 2023. (Photo: AFP/Jiji Press)
Images broadcast on television showed a man wearing a tracksuit top and white shirt standing just inside the post office brandishing what looked like a pistol. Several police officers wearing body armour were stationed nearby.
Police officers guard the area around a post office where a suspected gunman has taken an unknown number of people hostage in Warabi city, Saitama prefecture in Japan on Oct 31, 2023. (Photo: AFP/Jiji Press)
