Japan police detain hostage-taker after hours-long standoff in post office

"The man has been detained. Details will come later," a spokesman for Saitama Prefecture Police outside Tokyo told AFP.He had holed himself up in the post office at about 2.15pm with"what appears to be a gun", the city authorities had said on their website.

The Asahi Shimbun daily reported that police stormed the building at about 10.20pm, took the man into custody and confiscated his gun. "I used that post office just yesterday," said his wife Reiko Sasaki, 64."I could have been at the wrong place at the wrong time. I could have been the target."

Two people were slightly wounded - reportedly a doctor and a patient - after shots were apparently fired from the street into the hospital. "Around 2pm, I looked inside the doctor's office and saw a pool of blood next to an examination table. I didn't hear a gunshot. But a nurse said she heard two gunshots," the man said.

This picture shows the area around a post office where a suspected gunman has taken an unknown number of people hostage in Warabi City, Saitama prefecture in Japan on Oct 31, 2023. (Photo: AFP/Jiji Press)

Images broadcast on television showed a man wearing a tracksuit top and white shirt standing just inside the post office brandishing what looked like a pistol. Several police officers wearing body armour were stationed nearby.

Police officers guard the area around a post office where a suspected gunman has taken an unknown number of people hostage in Warabi city, Saitama prefecture in Japan on Oct 31, 2023. (Photo: AFP/Jiji Press)

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Suspected gunman takes hostages in Japan post office after hospital shootingThe man fired what appeared to be a handgun in a hospital in Saitama prefecture, before fleeing to a post office on a motorcycle.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

THENEWPAPER: Suspected gunman takes female staff hostage in Japan post officeSAITAMA – A suspected gunman has taken two female staff hostage inside a post office in Japan, the authorities said on Tuesday, with local media reporting that two people were injured in a possible shooting at a nearby hospital. Images on television showed the post office...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Japan printing giant Epson eyes growth in Middle East, Africa -CEOTOKYO : Printing giant Seiko Epson is betting on growth in the Middle East and Africa as demand ebbs in its home market of Japan and other developed nations, its chief executive said.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

STFOREIGNDESK: Support for Japan PM Kishida falls even after he orders tax cutHis unpopularity could prompt rival factions within his LDP to seek to replace him as leader. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: STForeignDesk | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Toyota September production jumps on stronger Japan outputTOKYO : Toyota Motor said on Monday that worldwide production rose 1.5 per cent in September from the same period a year earlier to 900,919 vehicles, boosted by stronger demand in Japan, the United States and in Europe.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

TODAYONLINE: Suspected gunman takes hostages in Japan post office after hospital shootingTOKYO — A suspected gunman has taken an unknown number of people hostage inside a post office in Japan, authorities said on Tuesday (Oct 31), following a suspected shooting in a nearby hospital.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕