Japan concerned about US sanctions on Arctic LNG 2 project

The Japanese government has expressed concerns over the impact of US sanctions on the Arctic LNG 2 project, which is important for ensuring a stable supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for Japan. The government stated that it will work with the G7 countries to assess the situation and respond appropriately to protect the nation's energy supply.

Mitsui & Co, a Japanese trading company, also announced that it will examine the impact of the sanctions and take necessary measures in cooperation with the government and other stakeholders

