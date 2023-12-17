Japan-Asean Partnership Strengthened at Commemorative Summit

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida said the Japan-Asean spirit as “trusted partners” will be the foundation of their cooperation going forward. Their commemorative summit, which was attended by Mr Kishida and leaders of all South-east Asian countries except Myanmar, led to the adoption of a joint vision statement and an 18-page, 130-point implementation plan.





straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

eCloudvalley Helps Businesses in ASEAN with Cloud AdoptioneCloudvalley, founded in Taipei in 2013, assists businesses in the ASEAN region with cloud adoption and digital transformation. Southeast Asia's cloud infrastructure revenue has increased by 25% in 2022. However, there is still a challenge in educating employees and strengthening cloud security.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Singapore Slingers to Stop Playing in ASEAN Basketball LeagueThe Singapore Slingers announced that they will stop playing in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) due to its uncertain future. The league no longer has the support of the International Basketball Federation (Fiba), according to the team.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Global Inflation Forces Investors to Rethink Japan BetsGlobal inflationary forces are finally seeping into Japan's economy after decades of falling prices, forcing investors to radically rethink their Japan bets as the Bank of Japan considers a major policy shift.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

S'pore travellers splurge in Japan amid weakening yenSingaporean travelers are spending more in Japan due to the weakening yen, with some even buying items they don't really need. The falling exchange rate has made shopping in Japan more affordable for Singaporeans.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Japan Installs Smart Trash Cans to Manage Increasing GarbageJapan has installed smart trash cans in tourist hotspots to manage the increasing amount of garbage. The trash cans, called SmaGO, use solar panels to sense when they are full and compress the garbage. They are also connected to a smartphone app that alerts workers when they need to be emptied.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Efforts to Tackle Vacant Homes Problem in JapanAkiya Katsuyo and MUJI are working to address the issue of vacant homes in Japan. Akiya Katsuyo specializes in redeveloping and introducing these properties to buyers and renters, while MUJI redesigns them. The number of vacant homes in Japan has increased by 50% in the past 20 years.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »