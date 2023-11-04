Japan and Philippines strengthen military alliance against aggressive Beijing

Japan and the Philippines have fortified their military alliance to resist a more aggressive Beijing in the East and South China Seas. Japan will begin talks to forge a reciprocal access agreement (RAA) with the Philippines, allowing joint military drills on Philippine shores. Japan is also granting the Philippine Navy 600 million yen for a coastal radar system.

Both countries expressed concerns about the situation in the East and South China Seas and the attempt to unilaterally change the status quo by force

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STRAITS_TIMES: China’s South China Sea tactics push Philippines-Japan defence ties to new heightsThe Philippines gains a slew of assistance from Japan during Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more »

THE STRAITS TIMES: Japanese Prime Minister Kishida: Trilateral Cooperation to Protect Freedom of South China Sea UnderwayJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stated that Japan, the Philippines, and the United States are cooperating to protect the freedom of the South China Sea. He also committed to enhancing Manila's security capabilities. The trilateral cooperation was discussed during Mr Kishida's official visit to the Philippines, where he addressed the Philippine Congress. The Philippines and Japan have taken a strong stance against China's aggressive behavior in the region. China claims sovereignty over most of the South China Sea, while Japan has a separate maritime dispute with China in the East China Sea.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more »

STFOREIGNDESK: Japan cooperating with Philippines, US to protect South China Sea, says PM KishidaThe Japanese Premier said he is committed to help enhance Manila's security capabilities. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: STForeignDesk | Read more »

THE STRAITS TIMES: Japan PM Kishida arrives in Philippines on official visitJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in the Philippines on Friday for a two-day official visit aimed at boosting defence and security ties at a time of heightened tension in Philippines-China relations. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more »

STRAITS_TIMES: Japan, Philippines agree to hold talks on reciprocal troops pactThe pact may allow Japan to rotate its forces in the Philippines for training exercises. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more »

STRAITS_TIMES: Japan, Philippines agree to hold talks on reciprocal troop pactThis comes in the face of rising maritime tensions in the region and an increasingly assertive China. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more »