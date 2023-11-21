James Webb Space Telescope Observes 'Teenage' Galaxies

Since becoming operational last year, the James Webb Space Telescope has made groundbreaking observations involving some of the universe's earliest galaxies. One might call them galactic infants. But Webb has obtained even better data on galaxies a bit further along in development. Astronomers call these the galactic"teenagers." And, as new research shows, they resemble human teenagers in certain respects, including by displaying growth spurts along with a bit of immaturity.

The researchers focused upon galaxies that formed about 2-3 billion years after the Big Bang event roughly 13.8 billion years ago that initiated the universe





ChannelNewsAsia » / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shimmering galaxies revealed in new photos by European space telescopeCAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: Scientists on Tuesday (Nov 7) unveiled the first pictures taken by the European space telescope Euclid, a shimmering and stunning collection of galaxies too numerous to count.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

‘Countryside house’: Michelin-starred Restaurant JAG moves to bigger, brighter space at Robertson QuayMichelin-starred Restaurant JAG has moved to a larger space at Robertson Quay that is more representative of its personality and vegetable-focused cooking philosophy, owners Jeremy Gillon and Anant Tyagi told CNA Lifestyle.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Space for China and US to appoint special envoy to manage relationship: Ng Eng HenThere could be space for China and the United States to each appoint a special envoy, as part of efforts by both sides to manage their troubled bilateral relationship, said Singapore’s Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen. Olivia Siong reports.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Possible space for China and US to appoint special envoy to manage relationship: Ng Eng HenThe Singapore Defence Minister made this suggestion at a regional security forum in Beijing on Tuesday (Oct 31), where the China-US strategic rivalry has been in focus.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Putin aims to have Russian space station by 2027President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday (Oct 26) that the first segment of Russia's new orbital station, which Moscow sees as the next logical development in space exploration after the International Space Station (ISS), should be put into operation by 2027.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Green your space with aesthetic indoor plants: 7 best plant shops in SingaporeIndoor plants are one of the easiest ways to rejuvenate your space while literally breathing fresh air into it. Not only do they add a pop of colour, they exude a sense of calm and freshness. And when a new life sprouts, you might even feel a sense of satisfaction. Bring the outdoors in and add a dash of vitality...

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »