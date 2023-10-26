Jail for man whose stress led him to kill wife so she and unborn child can ‘go to heaven’

A CID vehicle outside a block in Ang Mo Kio Street 23 on Jan 12, 2022. A woman was found dead in a second-floor unit in the morning.

He turned his sleeping wife face up on their bed and thrust a knife into her abdomen, telling her: “Sorry, I have no way out.” He then continued to stab her in the head, neck and body. On Thursday, Chow, who is now 35 years old, was sentenced to seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a charge of culpable homicide for killing his wife, who was 15 weeks pregnant, at the couple’s flat in Ang Mo Kio.

Chow and Ms Francis, whom he married on Dec 28, 2019, moved into the flat in May 2021, and were expecting their first child. Chow also met his mother and brother at their home and told them about his worries that the company would make a loss from January 2022 onwards. headtopics.com

However, he continued to lose sleep, and would see random images such as marching soldiers when he tried to close his eyes. His parents and sister, who were concerned about his deteriorating mental state, visited him and Ms Francis for dinner, and assured him that they would support him.

At about 5am, he took the sharpest knife from the kitchen, and headed for the master bedroom to his sleeping wife. After she stopped moving, he went to the kitchen to get another knife, pierced himself in the neck and stabbed himself in the stomach. He then knelt on the floor and asked for the devil to “take him”. headtopics.com

At about 7.35am, he decided to call the police to report that he had killed his wife as he did not want to implicate his father. He also called his father and told him not to come over.In mitigation, Chow’s lawyer, Mr Shashi Nathan, said his client and Ms Francis were an extremely loving couple who were looking forward to welcoming a child into their lives.

