Jail for man whose stress led him to kill wife so she and unborn child can ‘go to heaven’

A CID vehicle outside a block in Ang Mo Kio Street 23 on Jan 12, 2022. A woman was found dead in a second-floor unit in the morning.David Brian Chow Kwok-Hun had lost sleep and was overwhelmed with stress after he was given a set of unusually low financial figures by an employee.

He then stabbed himself in the neck and stomach, and asked the devil to “take him” and for his wife and unborn daughter to go to heaven. On Thursday, Chow, who is now 35 years old, was sentenced to seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a charge of culpable homicide for killing his wife, who was 15 weeks’ pregnant, at the couple’s flat in Ang Mo Kio.

Chow and Ms Francis, whom he married on Dec 28, 2019, moved into the flat in May 2021, and were expecting their first child. They reassured him that the company made profits in the previous months, and that it was in a financially sound position to weather through the next two years. headtopics.com

On Jan 10, he went to the office at about 6am as he could not sleep and was observed by his staff to be extremely listless. His father made an appointment for him to see a psychiatrist the following day, and arranged to pick him up for work in the morning.

The second-storey unit in Block 228B Ang Mo Kio Street 23 where Ms Isabel Elizabeth Francis was found lying motionless on Jan 11, 2022. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS Some time after 7am, he checked his phone and realised that his father was on his way to pick him up. headtopics.com

