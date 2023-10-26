Jail for man who took over $21,000 from 41 victims in hotel booking scam to clear gambling debt

Toby Lai Jun Seng was jailed for six months and 20 days after he pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal breach of trust and seven cheating charges.

He had intended to honour the bookings by using money from future orders to pay for past orders, but soon found he was not able to fulfil all of them. Toby Lai Jun Seng, 33, was jailed for six months and 20 days on Thursday, after he pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal breach of trust and seven cheating charges. Another 31 charges were taken into consideration.

He decided to post advertisements on Carousell offering hotel rooms at MBS and Resort World Sentosa at almost half the original price. He forwarded the booking confirmation to buyers and instructed them to transfer payment to his bank accounts. headtopics.com

At least seven people transferred him between $250 and $1,050 each in February 2022 for such bookings. The bulk of the victims fell for his con in March, with at least 34 others transferring money to his account that month.

