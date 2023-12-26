Jail for man who helped childhood friend cheat scam victims, used bank accounts to funnel 'dirty money'

Even though he suspected that his childhood friend might be getting funds from illegal activities, Brandon Phua Zhi Wen still agreed to help him out by withdrawing a total of S$40,000 in cash. Phua also allowed more than S$200,000 from scam victims in Taiwan to be deposited in his account. He was convicted of three other offences that included driving while under a disqualification order and obstructing the course of justice.

He was sentenced to 19 months and eight weeks' jail with a S$1,000 fine and driving ban for eight years





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man Sentenced to Jail for Attacking Bus Driver and Burning Police OfficerAhmad Robinson, 72, was sentenced to nine years' and eight months imprisonment after assaulting a bus driver and burning a police officer with a lit cigarette.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Singaporean man sentenced to jail and caning for importing cannabis ediblesMuhammad Dzulhilmi Salimi has been sentenced to jail and caning for importing cannabis-laced gummies and candies in Singapore. He pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including importing a controlled drug and growing cannabis plants in his flat.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Jail for Drunk Tourist Who Assaulted Security Officer at Serviced ResidencesAffected by alcohol and angry that he could not find out which room his partner had moved to after an argument, a tourist assaulted a security officer by pushing him to the ground, then punching and kneeing his face.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Man Found Guilty and Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Niece's DeathA man in Thailand has been found guilty and sentenced to a 20-year jail term for causing the death of his three-year-old niece. The girl went missing and her body was found three days later.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

3 years' jail for IT director who took upskirt photos of more than 50 female colleagues and strangers over 18 yearsA director with an information technology firm in Singapore has been sentenced to 3 years in jail for taking upskirt and down-blouse photos and videos of over 50 female colleagues and strangers over an 18-year period. The director, Lee Lien Shuan, would often create collages of the victims that included their faces for easy identification.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Former Yellow Ribbon employee jailed for misappropriating Nets FlashPay cardsA former employee of Yellow Ribbon Industries in Singapore has been sentenced to three months' jail for misappropriating 266 Nets FlashPay cards with a total stored value of S$6255.25. The man's lawyer argued that he had committed the offence out of financial hardship and was not a 'career criminal'.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »