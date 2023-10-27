Jail for man who drove drunk and treated road like racing circuit, killing 1 injuring 6

Jeremiah Ng En You was driving his twin brother’s car when he ploughed into several vehicles that had stopped at a red light.At one point, he was driving at between 157kmh and 169kmh even though the speed limit there was 60kmh.

He had pleaded guilty in May to one count of drink driving and another for causing the 59-year-old Gojek driver’s death by driving in a dangerous manner.Driver who nodded off at traffic light after drinking alcohol fined $6,600Six people were injured in the accident that involved three other cars, a taxi and a motorcycle.

She said: “It was observed that irresponsible driving can have deadly consequences. Even if the victims survive the accident, they or their families may suffer long-term problems, sometimes medical, sometimes permanent disabilities. headtopics.com

She added: “Although the accused had been driving and travelling on the same route home six days a week for the last 12 years and was extremely familiar with the roads, it is not a licence for him to treat our roads like the Grand Prix driving circuit by driving at such excessive speeds while under the influence of alcohol.”

Ng was speeding as he drove along Tampines Avenue 1 at around 11.10pm. The vehicle was initially travelling at between 157kmh and 169kmh even though the speed limit there was 60kmh. DPP Lim said the private-hire car then struck the right side of a second car and the front of a third car. headtopics.com

The prosecutor added that, following the accident, the Gojek driver was taken to Changi General Hospital (CGH) and was pronounced dead at 12.01 am the next day.The other male passenger, who was then 25, escaped with a mild head injury and several wounds.

