Jail for former senior vice-president at SingPost who sought $1m bribe and cheated to get higher salary

A former senior vice-president at Singapore Post (SingPost) misrepresented his employment history when he successfully applied for a job with the company in 2013. As a result, Liang An Wey, who was dismissed in 2018, duped SingPost into giving him a higher pay than what he should have been offered - leading to $8,000 in excess salary in total.

Separately, Liang, 48, also attempted to obtain a $1 million bribe from mechanical and engineering firm Bintai Kindenko in 2015, in exchange for his recommending the mechanical and engineering firm for works at the SingPost Centre in Eunos Road. He was sentenced to six months and a week in jail on Thursday (Nov 17) after he was earlier convicted of one count each of cheating and an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act

