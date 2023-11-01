Jail, driving ban for man who hit stationary bus and caused his van passenger to sustain multiple hand fractures

Sheikh was sentenced to six weeks' jail and a five year disqualification from holding all driving licences for driving without due care and attention The 38-year-old Singaporean was sentenced on Wednesday (Nov 1) to six weeks' jail after pleading guilty in October to driving without due care and attention under the Road Traffic Act.

According to court documents prepared by Deputy Public Prosecutor Etsuko Lim, the bus had broken down on the leftmost lane of the Tampines Expressway towards Seletar Expressway on June 12, 2020. At around 10.50pm that night, Mr Chellaiah was standing in front of his bus as several mechanics attended to it when Sheikh's van collided into the bus.

The accident left Sheikh's cousin, Mr Mohamed Saifullah Syed Masood, who was in the front passenger seat of the van, trapped in the vehicle. He was hospitalised for nearly two weeks till June 24, during which he underwent surgery and had his hands and wrists placed in a cast.

However, his left wrist had a slight decrease in range of motion indicating a two per cent permanent impairment of his left wrist. Seeking six to eight weeks' jail and a mandatory minimum five year disqualification from all driving licences, DPP Lim argued that Sheikh was grossly inattentive while driving and that it was inexcusable of him to have failed to spot Mr Chellaiah's sizable bus.

