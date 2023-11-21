Jail, Caning for Illegal Drug Supplier with 'Disturbing Pattern' of Growing Violence Who Slashed Friend in Geylang

Approaching his friend, Ng Jia Hong asked him suddenly, “What is your problem?”, and proceeded to attack him with a knife after the friend said,"I got no problem". Ng slashed the man’s right shoulder and the wound was so bad it exposed the victim's muscle. He was sentenced to four years and six weeks' jail, as well as four strokes of the cane for this and other offences.

In court on Tuesday (Nov 21), Ng pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, seven charges of supplying an unregistered health product and a charge of drug misuse. There were 15 similar charges for possession of unregistered drugs and one charge for committing affray taken into consideration during sentencing





