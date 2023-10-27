Jail, caning for cleaner who stalked undergrad at Kranji, rained blows on her face and raped her

Chinnaiah Karthik encountered a university student after she alighted at Kranji MRT station and was walking towards a bus stop while talking to her boyfriend on the phone

After stalking a university student as she walked to a bus stop late at night, Chinnaiah Karthik pointed her in the wrong direction then punched the 23-year-old before dragging her to a forested area and viciously raping her.

One other related charge for abduction and a theft charge were taken into consideration for sentencing.The rape took place on May 4, 2019. The court heard that the reason for the case had taken some four years to get to court was that Chinnaiah's mental condition had required several rounds of psychiatric evaluation.On May 3, 2019, the victim was at Changi Airport attending an event for her company when she left around 11pm to take a train back to her on-campus residence. headtopics.com

As she was too caught up in the call, she did not pay attention to her surroundings and ended up walking for about 10 to 15 minutes, said Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Kayal Pillay. Not being able to understand him as he was mumbling, the student carried on in the direction he had indicated and looked back several times to see that Chinnaiah had sat down on a ledge facing the road.After relaying what was happening to her boyfriend, he urged her to head to an open space and try to flag a taxi but since there was no way to do that, she decided to cross the road and return to Kranji MRT station.

He then put his right arm over her neck and placed her in a headlock, which made the student feel like she was unable to breathe. DPP Pillay said the young woman had tried to pull Chinnaiah's hand away from her throat as she was unable to breathe but Chinnaiah responded by tightening his grip, causing her to wheeze further.After he raped her, Chinnaiah got off her and started rummaging through her belongings. headtopics.com

