Jail, caning for cleaner who raped woman after punching her and dragging her to forested area

after pummelling her and dragging her into a forested area in Kranji was sentenced to 16 years’ jail and 12 strokes of the cane on Friday.

Indian national Chinnaiah Karthik, now 26, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated rape for his attack on the woman at about 1.30am on May 4 that year. Deputy Public Prosecutor Kayal Pillay said the victim was returning to her residential hall from Changi when she accidentally boarded the wrong train, and found herself at Kranji MRT station. After checking a map app, the victim decided to wait for a bus that would take her to her campus.There were several people at the bus stop, and she decided to walk to the next one to get some privacy. Caught up in the call, she walked for 10 to 15 minutes without paying attention to her surroundings.

She then tried to walk back to the MRT station, but Chinnaiah grabbed her arm and pushed her down Turf Club Avenue, away from the station.After some time, she realised that he was following her, and told her boyfriend about it. The boyfriend urged her to head to an open space and try to flag down a taxi, but there were no open areas and the road was deserted. headtopics.com

The boyfriend heard screams and noises over the phone, and shouted for her, but the line went dead. He then contacted her hall mate, who called the police. He placed her in a headlock under his arm and dragged her into the forested area. He pinned her down by the neck as he raped her, and when the victim tried to pull his hand away, he tightened his grip.He then walked deeper into the vegetation, leaving the victim alone. She grabbed a pair of scissors from her bag in case he returned, found her ringing phone, and told her boyfriend she had been raped.