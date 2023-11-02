Jackson Wang trolls reporter who did not recognise him in street interview

“While conducting a camping survey on the streets of Shanghai, we unexpectedly interviewed Jackson Wang at Wukang Road. He truly is aWhen asked what he does for a living, Jackon said"I sing". In the clip, Jackson, who was casually dressed in a black jacket and checked pants, sported a man bun, sunglasses and a five o’clock shadow.

“We’ve gone camping before, but not together,” he said, before asking the reporter why she was asking about camping. She explained that she's from a camping media portal and asked them how their camping experience was.

Jackson exchanged glances with his friend, before responding,"No feeling! There's no particular feeling, right?"Jackson then took the opportunity to promote his Halloween carnival in Shanghai and invited the reporter to drop by.The reporter then told him that someone asked if he was Jackson Wang.Jackson’s hilarious exchange with the reporter earned compliments from netizens, who praised him for being humourous and cute.“If I recognised him, wouldn't have asked such questions.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Elderly woman with 50 years' crime streak in Malaysia and Singapore jailed again for theftThe 75-year-old woman said she felt she was just "borrowing from the rich".

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

THENEWPAPER: River Valley High teacher wins Outstanding Economics Teacher AwardAsk Ms Tee Lay Hoon, 54, why she decided to pursue a career in teaching 30 years ago, and she says: “I want to tame the wild, and wild the tame.” What this means, she says, is that she helps students break down complex concepts, for instance, by telling stories that...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Florence Pugh says she was struck down with anxiety after finding fameFlorence Pugh was struck down with anxiety after finding fame. The 27-year-old actress has revealed her life changed following the release of her 2019 movie Little Women and she realised she was struggling with her mental health while stuck at home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

INDEPENDENTSG: Former President Halimah Yacob given ‘trailblazer’ tag as she receives SG’s highest honourHailed as a 'trailblazer' for being the first Malay woman MP, the first female Speaker of Parliament and the first female President of Singapore.

Source: IndependentSG | Read more ⮕

STOMPSINGAPORE: Actress Fang Rong spotted running pasar malam stall in Bedok: What food was she selling?Why was a Mediacorp actress working at a pasar malam stall?

Source: stompsingapore | Read more ⮕

THENEWPAPER: Billionaire heiress Kim Lim says she's now 'scared' when it comes to relationshipsLocal socialite Kim Lim, daughter of billionaire Peter Lim, admits that she’s now “scared” when it comes to getting into a romantic relationship. The 32-year-old, who earlier this year completed

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕