'Mum and dad can rest on my shoulder': Jackson Wang celebrates 30th birthday with epic boat bash in Phuket .

'Mum and dad can rest on my shoulder': Jackson Wang celebrates 30th birthday with epic boat bash in Phuket

Jackson Wang Birthday Boat Party Phuket Parents

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Mum and dad can rest on my shoulder': Jackson Wang celebrates 30th birthday with epic boat bash in PhuketFor his 30th birthday on March 28, Jackson Wang partied like there was no tomorrow. The Hong Kong-born rapper-singer celebrated his big day in Phuket, Thailand, from March 27 to 29. In an Instagram reel posted by his fashion label Team Wang Design, the pop star and his guests can be seen taking a yacht out to Yona Beach Club,...

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Jackson Wang's fans slam impersonator after he causes confusion getting intimate with audience membersJackson Wang may be known for serenading fans onstage, but a video making its rounds purporting to be of him nearly kissing a fan is fake. In it, 'Jackson' is on stage in his signature black T-shirt and dark sunglasses, and a woman in the front row blows a kiss at him. He moves her hand away and leans in...

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

2 New Zealand men arrested in Phuket for allegedly attacking policeman, snatching his gunThey were pulled over for allegedly speeding on their motorcycles in a community area.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Laguna Lakelands: A new 1 million-sq-m residential development in Phuket by Banyan GroupBiking trails, gardens and public amenities on the grounds of Laguna Lakelands will be open to the whole of Phuket to enjoy, says Ho Kwon Ping, executive chairman of Banyan Group.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Singaporean accused of punching and injuring police officer in Phuket over traffic fineA Singaporean man reportedly attacked a police officer in Phuket who issued him a traffic fine on Wednesday (March 13). Lim Jia Jie, 37, was stopped by officers at a police checkpoint in Cherng Talay on Wednesday afternoon, reported Thai news outlet Thaiger.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Singaporean man attacks police officer in Phuket after receiving traffic fineA Singaporean man reportedly attacked a police officer in Phuket who issued him a traffic fine on Wednesday (March 13). The motorcyclist was fined for not wearing a helmet and not having a valid license. When paying the fine, the man allegedly threw the cash at the officer and punched him in the head.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »