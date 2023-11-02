Jabeur donates part of WTA Finals prize money to help Palestinians

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ASIAONECOM: Hamas says 195 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza's JabaliaAt least 195 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp on Tuesday (Oct 31) and Wednesday, the Hamas-run government media office said. Some 120 were still missing under the rubble, and at least 777 more were wounded, the office said in a statement. Israel said it had targeted and killed Hamas leaders in the camp.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Norway believes Israel may have not fully respected international lawABU DHABI — Norway believes Israel may have broken international law in its bombardment of Gaza that has levelled neighbourhoods and killed thousands of Palestinians, its foreign minister said on Tuesday (Oct 31).

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Norway believes Israel may have broken international law in Gaza bombardmentABU DHABI: Norway believes Israel may have broken international law in its bombardment of Gaza that has levelled neighbourhoods and killed thousands of Palestinians, its foreign minister said on Tuesday (Oct 31).

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Israeli air strikes hit north Gaza refugee camp: Palestinian medicsGAZA/JERUSALEM: Palestinian health officials said at least 50 Palestinians were killed when Israeli air strikes hit a densely populated refugee camp in north Gaza on Tuesday (Oct 31), as

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Israeli military jets strike Gaza camp, says Hamas commander killedGAZA: Israeli airstrikes hit a densely populated refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 50 Palestinians and a Hamas commander, and medics struggled to treat the casualties, even setting up operating rooms in hospital corridors.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: De Kock, Van der Dussen hit tons as South Africa thump New ZealandQuinton de Kock smashed his fourth century of the World Cup and Rassie van der Dussen also hit a ton as semi-finals-bound South Africa sealed a comprehensive 190-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday (Nov 1) for their sixth win in seven matches.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕