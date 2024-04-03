J.K. Rowling will not face action under Scotland's new hate crime law over transgender comments

J.K. Rowling will not face any action under Scotland's new hate crime law after she challenged it by asserting on social media that a number of transgender women were men, police said on Tuesday (April 2). The Harry Potter author, a prominent gender critical campaigner, made the comments on Monday, the day that the crime of "stirring up hatred" relating to age, disability, religion, sexual orientation and transgender identity came into effect.
She was backed by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who said people should not be criminalised for saying "common sense" things about biological sex."The comments are not assessed to be criminal and no further action will be taken," a spokesperson said. Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf had said the bill was about "protecting people from a rising tide of hatred"
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
JK Rowling Challenges Scotland's Hate Crime LawConservative circles express concern over the new law that could lead to the arrest of those with similar views as JK Rowling, who is accused of misgendering trans women. Rowling challenges the law and argues against outlawing accurate descriptions of biological sex.
Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »
Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »
Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »
Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »
Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »
Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »