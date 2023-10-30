'It’s okay to seek help': Why do people in Singapore struggle with mental health issues?

Mental health has worsened in Singapore but more are willing to seek help, according to a survey by the Ministry of Health (MOH). (File photo: iStock)“I was thinking about things like money. I was thinking about things like getting good grades in order to do well in life in the future and get a stable job,” recalled the 23-year-old university student. “So I unknowingly carried a lot of burdens.”
“Although I would say that the physical symptoms only came up in my teenage years, I am not sure until now whether the roots of it began when I was really young, during my childhood,” Rae, who is still on medication and coping with symptoms of anxiety, told CNA podcast Heart of the Matter.
"I went on the internet, did some research and I realised that my symptoms have been going on for quite some time." The National Population Health Survey, which was released last month, found that the prevalence of poor mental health rose from 13.4 per cent in 2020 to 17 per cent in 2022. (File photo: iStock/Ziga Plahutar)For Mr Mak Kean Loong, who has been unemployed for six years since he was diagnosed with depression in 2017, the emotions experienced can be overwhelming.
But once, when he was in the office, he had a panic attack and spent the entire day trying not to cry. That night, he went to a general practitioner, who spent 15 minutes convincing him to take time off work.His condition became progressively worse and he even wanted to take his own life.
"I told myself, I will call them, I will be honest with them, I will not hang up first and I'll do what they say. Those were the conditions I laid," said Mr Mak, who was asked to visit the IMH's emergency services.Mr Mak was warded for six days before being discharged.