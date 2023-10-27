It's no joke: how Russian comedians try to stay relevant in wartime

Stand-up comic Ivan Garkushko addresses the audience during his performance in Moscow, Russia, Oct 6, 2023.Have you heard the one about Vladimir Putin's ratings?

"On the whole, you can joke about any topic — the important thing is how, so as not to hurt anyone's feelings or create conflicts in the room," says stand-up comic Ivan Garkushko. Fellow comedian Boris Zeliger says a politically risky joke "usually doesn’t even get a laugh, but causes a reaction like 'Wow, you daredevil!'".

That's exactly what the founders of Comigration did — a small collective of comedians who have left Russia since Putin's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and now ply their trade in Georgia. In Russia, laws introduced since the invasion have made it a crime to "discredit" the armed forces or spread what the government considers "false information" about them. headtopics.com

"For example, you'll be performing and there'll be some guy in the audience who's just returned and lost his marbles. And he interferes with the performance, shouts out — you often get that from those people.

