'It's like having a friend': Gen Z girls on how Sonny Angels have stolen their hearts

Jolie Lim (left) and Jade Wee, both 17, have a collection of over 100 Sonny Angel dolls.SINGAPORE — Student Jolie Lim got her first Sonny Angel doll out of plain curiosity.

Her best friend, Jade Wee, who was with her when she made the purchase, grew so enamoured with her friend's new trinket that she soon went back to get her own Sonny Angel — hers wears a red rose as a hat.

Priced from $12.50 to $16.50 each at retailers such as Japanese bookshop Books Kinokuniya and department store Hands — which Tokyu Hands was renamed to in 2022 — sales have skyrocketed. Each Sonny Angel has a pair of tiny wings and colourful, whimsical headgear, sometimes with a matching outfit. headtopics.com

Sold in blind boxes, customers do not know which doll they are getting until opening the packaging — which Wee said is a big draw of the collecting fad. The group has swelled to 865 members — about 250 of them joined since the end of September — and they discuss all things Sonny Angel, such as when restocks of the dolls are spotted at physical shops.

The dolls tend to sell out around a week after each batch hits stores and restocks are irregular as suppliers often have low inventories, the spokesperson added. But things changed in June when the friend gifted her a Raccoon Dog Sonny Angel from the Japanese Good Luck series. Yasmin even brought it along on her first day of work to calm her nerves, and has continued keeping it in her pocket almost everywhere she goes. headtopics.com

