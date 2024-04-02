Israeli Warplanes Bomb Iran's Embassy in Syria, Killing Seven

Suspected Israeli warplanes bombed Iran's embassy in Syria, killing seven military advisers, including three senior commanders. The attack marks a major escalation in Israel's war with its regional adversaries.

Israeli strike destroys Iran's consulate in Syria killing all insideDAMASCUS: Israeli air strikes destroyed the Iranian embassy's consular annex in Syria on Monday (April 1), killing and wounding everyone inside, including a Revolutionary Guards commander according to Iran state TV.

Israel hits Syria in heaviest raid on Iran proxies in monthsBEIRUT: Israel carried out its deadliest strikes in months on northern Syria's Aleppo province early on Friday (Mar 29) and said it killed a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon, stepping up its campaign against Iran's proxies in parallel with its war in Gaza.

Israeli man with murderous intent carrying firearms arrested in KL; police on high alertThe pistols found in the man's possession included a Sig Sauer, two Glocks and a Smith and Wesson.

Malaysia arrests three suspected of supplying Israeli man with firearmsKUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian authorities have arrested three people suspected of supplying firearms to a 36-year-old man carrying an Israeli passport, who was detained this week at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur, the police said on Saturday (Mar 29).

Malaysian cops arrest couple said to have supplied arms to alleged Israeli spyThe Israeli claimed he had entered Malaysia to hunt down and kill a fellow Israeli over a family dispute.

