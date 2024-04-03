Israeli War Cabinet Member Calls for Elections Amid Ongoing Conflict

Israel's current war cabinet member Benny Gantz has called for elections to be held in September, marking a year since the start of the ongoing conflict with Hamas. Gantz believes that setting a date for elections will allow the military effort to continue while also reassuring the citizens of Israel.

There have been widespread protests in recent days, with many criticizing Prime Minister Netanyahu and his government's handling of the situation.

ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG

