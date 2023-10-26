Israeli troops raid Gaza as Arab nations condemn bombardment

Palestinians gather at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, on Oct 26, 2023.

The United Nations (UN) agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said it may soon have to shut down operations in Gaza if no fuel reaches the Hamas-ruled territory amid a desperate need for shelter, water, food and medical services.Overly stringent checks on trucks at the Rafah crossing from Egypt into Gaza were slowing the flow of aid, UN World Food Programme Executive Director Cindy McCain said in an interview with Reuters.

Gaza's health ministry said on Thursday (Oct 26) that 7,028 Palestinians had been killed in the retaliatory air strikes, including 2,913 children. The ministry on Thursday published a 212-page document with names and ID numbers of the more than 7,000 Palestinians it says were killed in Israel's bombardment.Israeli army radio said the military had overnight staged its biggest incursion into northern Gaza of the war. headtopics.com

Governments in the West and the Middle East are concerned about a wider regional conflict developing. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian had said at the United Nations that if Israel's offensive against Hamas did not stop, the United States will"not be spared from this fire".

Their joint statement said Israel's right to self-defence did not justify breaking the law and neglecting Palestinians' rights. The Arab ministers condemned forced displacement and collective punishment of Palestinians in Gaza, where an estimated more than 613,000 people have been made homeless and are being sheltered by UNRWA. headtopics.com

