Israeli troops raid Gaza as Arab nations condemn bombardment

Palestinians, who fled their houses amid Israeli strikes, take shelter at a tent camp at a UN-run centre, after Israel's call for more than 1 million civilians in northern Gaza to move south, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct 26, 2023.

Gaza's health ministry said on Thursday that 7,028 Palestinians had been killed in the retaliatory air strikes, including 2,913 children. The ministry on Thursday published a document which it said contains the names of all the victims who have been identified and their ID numbers.

Palestinians said Israeli air strikes pounded the territory again overnight and people in central Gaza reported intensive tank shelling all night. They also criticised Israel's occupation of Palestinian areas and called for more efforts to implement a two-state solution to the decades-long conflict - an idea at the heart of long-moribund peacemaking. headtopics.com

But reflecting divisions within the bloc, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo warned Israel against starving Gaza."But that is never an excuse for blocking a whole region, for blocking humanitarian aid. It cannot be an excuse to starve a population."

A spokesman for Hamas's armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, said on Thursday about 50 captives had been killed in Gaza due to Israeli strikes. He gave no further details and Reuters was unable to verify the numbers. headtopics.com

Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Al Khulaifi said:"It's a very, very difficult negotiation ... With the bombing continuing every day, our task becomes more difficult. But despite that we remain hopeful."In Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, an Israeli air strike hit a house, killing a mother, her three daughters and a baby boy, whose father held his body in hospital.

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »

Israel bombards Gaza, prepares invasion as Biden urges 'path to peace'GAZA/JERUSALEM: Israel is preparing a ground invasion of Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday (Oct 25) while Israeli shelling killed more Palestinian civilians and Read more ⮕

Israel targets southern Gaza as world leaders seek pause in fightingGAZA/JERUSALEM — Israel intensified its bombing of southern Gaza overnight, with officials in the Hamas-run enclave saying record numbers had been killed again, as violence Read more ⮕

'Humanitarian pause' in Hamas-Israel war is urged to aid Gaza civiliansGAZA/JERUSALEM — The United Nations (UN), United States (US) and Canada appealed on Tuesday (Oct 24) for a humanitarian pause in the Israel-Hamas war to allow safe deliveries of aid to civilians short of food, water, medicine and electricity in the Israeli-besieged Gaza Strip. Read more ⮕

Israel targets southern Gaza as world leaders seek pause in fightingGAZA/JERUSALEM: Israel intensified its bombing of southern Gaza overnight, with officials in the Hamas-run enclave saying record numbers had been killed again, as violence flared elsewhere in the region and a showdown loomed at the UN over Read more ⮕

Israel bombards Gaza as world leaders call for pause in conflict to let aid inGAZA/JERUSALEM — Israel's military intensified its bombing of southern Gaza overnight after one of the deadliest days for Palestinians since the conflict began as world leaders called for a halt to fighting to allow aid into the besieged enclave. Read more ⮕

Israel bombards Gaza as Putin warns conflict could spread beyond Middle EastGAZA/JERUSALEM — Israel bombarded the Gaza Strip as it prepared for a ground invasion it says is aimed at annihilating the Palestinian militant group Hamas as Russia warned the conflict could spread beyond the Middle East. Read more ⮕