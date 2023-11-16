Israeli troops find Hamas command centre in Gaza hospital

Israeli troops found a command centre and weapons and combat gear belonging to Palestinian Hamas militants in Gaza’s biggest hospital on Wednesday, Israel’s military said, in a campaign that stoked global alarm over the fate of civilians inside. Hamas denied the accusation and on Wednesday dismissed the Israeli statements as “lies and cheap propaganda”.

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said the troops were still searching, having entered the hospital early on Wednesday after days of clashes around it

Hamas reports that Al Shifa hospital in Gaza is under constant fire from Israeli snipers and drones, trapping 650 patients and thousands of civilians. The deteriorating conditions in the facility have raised international concerns.

The Israeli military said it was carrying out a raid on Wednesday against Palestinian Hamas militants in Al Shifa Hospital, the Gaza Strip's biggest hospital, and urged them all to surrender.

Israeli troops enter Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City, searching for Hamas fighters and uncovering weapons and 'terror infrastructure'.

Israel forces search for weapons and command center of Palestinian Hamas militants in Al Shifa hospital. Troops recover weapons and ammunition from undisclosed building within the hospital complex.

Ahmed Shabat, a four-year-old boy from Gaza, has lost his parents and his legs in an Israeli airstrike. His uncle is now his guardian, trying to help him adjust to his new situation.

Israeli troops entered Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City and conducted a search operation, causing concern over the fate of trapped civilians. The hospital has been targeted due to Israeli forces' claim that Hamas fighters operate from tunnels beneath it. Several patients, including newborn babies, have died as a result of the siege.

