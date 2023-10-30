Israeli troops enter Gaza's biggest hospital in search operation

Israeli troops entered Gaza's biggest hospital on Wednesday and were searching its rooms and basement, culminating a siege that caused global alarm over the fate of thousands of civilians trapped inside. Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City has become the main target of the ground operation by Israeli forces, who say Hamas fighters have the 'beating heart' of their operations in a headquarters in tunnels beneath it, which Hamas denies.

Many patients, including three newborn babies, have died in recent days as a result of Israel's encirclement of the facility

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Israeli military raids Al Shifa Hospital in GazaThe Israel i military said it was carrying out a raid on Wednesday against Palestinian Hamas militants in Al Shifa Hospital, the Gaza Strip's biggest hospital, and urged them all to surrender.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

STRAİTS_TİMES: Israeli army battles Hamas fighters in push towards Gaza CityThe four-week war is closing in on the Gaza Strip’s main population centre in the north. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more »

TODAYONLİNE: Hamas says Israeli strikes on Gaza City district kill more than 195 people GAZA /JERUSALEM — More foreigners prepared to leave the Gaza Strip on Thursday (Nov 2) as its Hamas -run government said at least 195 Palestinians died in Israel i attacks on a congested district on the outskirts of Gaza City, strikes that Israel said had killed Hamas commanders.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more »

THE STRAİTS TİMES: Israeli army battles Hamas fighters in drive towards Gaza City Israel said its strikes on Tuesday and Wednesday killed two Hamas military leaders in Jabalia. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Israeli army battles Hamas fighters in drive towards Gaza CityJERUSALEM: Israel i tanks and troops pressed towards Gaza City on Thursday (Nov 2) but met fierce resistance from Hamas militants using mortars and hit-and-run attacks from tunnels as the Palestinian death toll from nearly four weeks of bombardments mounted.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

THE STRAİTS TİMES: Israeli and Hamas fighters in close combat in Gaza City as civilians fleeSome 50,000 Palestinian civilians have left northern Gaza . Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more »