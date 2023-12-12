Israeli Tanks and Warplanes Bombard Southern Gaza, Disrupting Aid Distribution

Israeli tanks and warplanes continue to bombard southern Gaza, causing destruction and casualties. Aid distribution to Palestinian refugees has been disrupted, and residents in Khan Younis report heavy tank shelling in the city center. The ongoing violence has led to accusations of ethnic cleansing and the displacement of the entire population.





