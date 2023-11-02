Israeli strikes on Gaza refugee camp could be war crimes: UN

A man reacts as Palestinians search for casualties a day after Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip on Nov 1, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Mohammed Al-Masri) , killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and taking more than 230 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

The principle of proportionality referred to by the UN plays a central role in the wars of law defined by the Geneva Conventions. Warring parties can launch attacks deemed proportionate on military targets even while knowing that civilians could also be hit.

The International Criminal Court is the only independent international legal authority that carries out investigations into genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity, but Israel is not a member.

The large death toll from the strikes has drawn a chorus of international condemnation, with Bolivia severing diplomatic ties with Israel in protest.

