Israeli Strikes Kill 11 in Gaza

An Israeli strike on the southern city of Khan Yunis killed six people, while five others died in a separate attack in Rafah. Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas over its unprecedented attack on Oct 7. Vast areas of Gaza have been reduced to rubble and the UN says about 80% of the population has been displaced.





