Israeli Strikes Continue in Gaza as Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

AFP correspondents reported Israeli strikes early on Jan 6 on Gaza’s southern city of Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of people have sought shelter from the fighting. Civilians continue to bear the brunt of the conflict, with the UN warning of a deepening humanitarian crisis as famine looms and disease spreads. Mr Abu Mohammed, 60, who fled to Rafah from the central Bureij refugee camp, told AFP that Gaza’s future was “dark and gloomy and very difficult”.

With much of the territory already reduced to rubble, UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said on Jan 5 that “Gaza has simply become uninhabitable”. The UN’s children’s agency warned that clashes, malnutrition and a lack of health services had created “a deadly cycle that threatens over 1.1 million children” in Gaza. Israeli forces were continuing “to fight in all parts of the Gaza Strip, in the north, centre and south”, military spokesman Daniel Hagari said late on Jan





