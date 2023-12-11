Israeli Strikes Cause Destruction in Khan Younis

Rescue workers inspect the damage at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, on Dec 10. A Palestinian firefighter works to extinguish a fire in a house after an Israeli strike in Khan Younis, on Dec 9. A body is pulled from the rubble of a home destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis, on Dec 4. A man carries an injured Palestinian child into the Nasser medical hospital following Israeli raids in Khan, Younis, on Dec 4.

Israeli leaders said dozens of Hamas fighters had surrendered, encouraging more of them to do so, but the Palestinian militant group denied this, calling the claim “false and baseless”. Residents of Khan Younis said tanks had reached the main north-south road through the city after intense combat through the night that had slowed the Israeli advance from the east. Warplanes were pounding the area west of the assault





