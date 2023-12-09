Israeli strike kills six in Gaza

An Israeli strike on the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis killed six people, the enclave's health ministry said. Palestinians check the damage after an early morning Israeli strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Dec 9. An Israeli strike on the southern city of Khan Younis killed six people, while five others died in a separate attack in Rafah, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said on Dec 9.

It added that, over a 24-hour period, 71 dead and 160 wounded had arrived at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah city, following persistent bombings. Repeated volleys of automatic weapons fire was heard on Dec 9 in Gaza’s north, in live footage aired by AFPTV. The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s armed wing, said it fired rockets on Dec 9 towards Reim in southern Israel. Gaza’s health ministry said the Israeli operation in the coastal enclave has killed at least 17,000 people since Oct 7.and killed around 1,200 people. They also took some 240 hostages into Gaza, among whom around 100 have been freed. Vast areas of Gaza, which is run by Hamas, have been reduced to rubble





STForeignDesk » / 🏆 4. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel warns Palestinians in Khan Younis to relocate amid plans to attack HamasIsrael issued a fresh warning to Palestinians in the southern city of Khan Younis to relocate west out of the line of fire and closer to humanitarian aid in the latest indication that it plans to attack Hamas in southern Gaza after subduing the north.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Israeli Air Strikes Kill Dozens in GazaIsraeli air strikes on residential blocks in south Gaza killed at least 47 people on Saturday, medics said, while the UN's Palestinian refugee agency said scores more had been killed and wounded at a school in the north sheltering displaced civilians.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Gaza Braces for Further Israeli Military OperationsGaza prepares for more Israeli military operations as the population continues to suffer from the ongoing war. Israeli tanks surround a hospital in northern Gaza, while airstrikes in Rafah result in more casualties.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Gaza Braces for Further Israeli Military OperationsGaza prepares for more Israeli military operations while hopes for a hostage release deal arise.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Israeli Forces Strike Hospital in Gaza, Killing 12Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry reported that Israeli forces struck the Indonesian Hospital, killing at least 12 people, including patients. Dozens more were wounded and around 700 people remained trapped inside the medical centre. Israel did not immediately comment. Gaza prepared for further Israeli military operations, while hopes for a ceasefire grew.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Israeli Strikes Kill 13 in Gaza as Ceasefire CollapsesIsraeli strikes hit the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza late Saturday, killing at least 13 people. Hamas and Palestinian group Islamic Jihad announced 'rocket barrages' against multiple Israeli cities and towns. At least seven people were killed in an Israeli bombing near Gaza's southern border with Egypt. The scale of civilian suffering and the images and videos coming from Gaza are devastating.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »