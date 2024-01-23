Israeli Soldiers Killed in Gaza Strip

Twenty-four Israeli soldiers were killed in the Gaza Strip on Jan 22, the biggest single-day toll suffered by Israel since the conflict began. The soldiers were killed when a tank was hit by grenades, causing two buildings they had mined for demolition to collapse. A military spokesman stated that the buildings, identified as 'terrorist infrastructure', collapsed while most of the force was inside and near it. The extraction of bodies buried under the rubble was a complicated operation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described it as one of the most difficult days since the war erupted





