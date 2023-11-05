Israeli Minister Suspended for Controversial Nuclear Remark

Netanyahu's office has suspended Heritage Minister Amihay Eliyahu from cabinet meetings after his controversial remarks regarding a hypothetical nuclear option in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Eliyahu's statement, which made headlines in Arab media, has been criticized for its lack of basis in reality. Israel's government maintains that it is operating in accordance with international law to avoid harming civilians.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Israeli families bring war crimes complaint to ICC: LawyerPARIS: The families of nine Israeli victims of last month's Hamas attacks have lodged a complaint at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for suspected war crimes, their lawyer said on Friday (Nov 3).

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Newcastle hand Arsenal first league defeat with controversial goal:Newcastle United handed Arsenal their first Premier League defeat of the season with an impassioned 1-0 home victory on Saturday thanks to a controversial second-half goal by Anthony Gordon that stood after a lengthy VAR review.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Arab world, US split on Gaza ceasefire as Israeli offensive presses onGAZA: The Hamas-run government said on Sunday (Nov 5) that Israeli military attacked a Gaza refugee camp on Saturday night, killing at least 38 people, as calls for a ceasefire by the Arab world were rejected by the United States and Israel.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Arsenal manager Arteta furious over controversial Newcastle goalArsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he felt "embarrassed" and "sick" after Anthony Gordon's controversial goal in Newcastle's 1-0 home victory over his side as he gave a scathing assessment of the match officials and the Premier League's standards.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

STRAİTS_TİMES: Arab world, US split on Gaza ceasefire as Israeli offensive presses onUS, Israel say a halt would only benefit Hamas, allowing the militants to regroup and attack again. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: China industry minister: industrial economy stabilises, NEV shines in Jan-Sept periodSHANGHAI : China's industry minister said the country's industrial economy stablised and recovered in the first three quarters of 2023 and the new energy sector, such as electric cars, shined.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »