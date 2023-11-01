Israeli military jets strike Gaza camp, says Hamas commander killed

"And I understand that is also the reason why there are many reports of collateral damage and non-combatant casualties. We're looking into those as well," he said. A Hamas statement said there were 400 dead and injured in Jabalia, which houses families of refugees from wars with Israel dating back to 1948. Reuters could not independently verify the reported casualty figures.Israel has sent repeated warnings to Gaza residents to evacuate northern areas and while many have gone south, many have not.

After the attack on Jabalia, dozens of bodies lay shrouded in white, lined up against the side of the Indonesian Hospital, footage obtained by Reuters showed. Iran-backed Hamas has told mediators it will release some foreign captives in coming days, Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson of the group's armed wing, al-Qassam Brigades, said in a video on the Telegram app on Tuesday. He gave no further details on the number of captives or their nationalities.

Palestinians conduct search and rescue works after an Israeli strike on a house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct 30, 2023. (Photo: Reuters)‘No place is safe’: Aid agencies call for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war, as supplies at Rafah border wait to enter Gaza

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: A 'spider web' of Hamas tunnels in Gaza Strip raises risks amid Israeli ground offensiveJERUSALEM: Amid an Israeli ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, one of the greatest threats to both its troops and the 2.3 million Palestinians trapped inside the seaside enclave is buried deep underground.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

THE STRAITS TIMES: Israel PM Netanyahu rejects Gaza ceasefire, says it amounts to ‘surrendering to Hamas’Israel ally the United States also objected to a ceasefire. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: German-Israeli woman snatched by Hamas at music festival is dead, Israel saysA German-Israeli woman who was snatched by Hamas from a music festival on Oct 7 and paraded around Gaza by the Palestinian militant group is dead, the Israeli government said on Monday (Oct 30).

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: German-Israeli woman taken hostage by Hamas at music festival is dead, Israel saysA German-Israeli woman who was seized by Hamas from a music festival on Oct 7 and paraded around Gaza by the Palestinian militant group is dead, the Israeli government said on Monday (Oct 30). 'I am really sorry to report that we have now received news that Shani Nicole Louk has been confirmed murdered and dead,' Israeli President Isaac Herzog...

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

TODAYONLINE: German-Israeli woman taken hostage by Hamas at music festival is dead, Israel saysJERUSALEM — A German-Israeli woman who was seized by Hamas from a music festival on Oct 7 and paraded around Gaza by the Palestinian militant group is dead, the Israeli government said on Monday (Oct 30).

Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Israel PM rejects Gaza ceasefire as 'surrender to Hamas'JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday (Oct 30) a ceasefire in Israel's war against Hamas "will not happen", as the United Nations warned not enough aid was coming in to meet "unprecedented humanitarian needs".

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕