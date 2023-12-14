Israeli Leaders Vow to Continue Gaza Strip War Against Hamas

Israeli leaders said Wednesday (Dec 13) they intend to press ahead with the Gaza Strip war against Hamas, despite coming under increasing international pressure, including from key ally the United States. The war, now in its third month, was launched after the unprecedented Oct 7 attacks on Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas that Israeli officials say killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

It has left Gaza in ruins, killing more than 18,600 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, and causing "unparalleled" damage to roads, schools and hospitals





