Israeli forces widen ground offensive in Gaza as UN vote on aid looms

Israeli forces signalled they were widening their ground offensive with a new push into central Gaza on Dec 22, as the United Nations Security Council was expected to vote on a resolution calling for more desperately needed aid to enter the Gaza Strip. As hopes faded for an imminent breakthrough in talks this week in Egypt aimed at getting warring Israel and Hamas to agree to a new truce, air strikes, artillery bombardments and fighting were reported across Gaza.

Israel’s military on Dec 22 ordered residents of Al-Bureij, in central Gaza, to move south immediately, indicating a new focus of the ground assault that has already devastated northern Gaza





