Israeli Forces Target Hamas in Ground Operations in Gaza City

Israeli forces are conducting ground operations in Gaza City to target Hamas terrorists and their infrastructure. Defence Minister Yoav Gallant stated that troops have advanced to the heart of the city and are tightening the noose around Hamas. The leader of Hamas in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, is reportedly trapped in a bunker. The military wing of Hamas has not yet commented on Sinwar's fate.

Israeli forces are also uncovering tunnels beneath schools and hospitals that serve as weapons depots and hideouts for militants

