Israeli Forces Pound Central Gaza, Dozens Killed and Thousands Flee

Israeli forces continue to bombard central Gaza, causing dozens of deaths and prompting thousands of people to flee the area. The UN health agency reports that tens of thousands of people have already fled Israeli strikes in Khan Younis and the Middle Area. The Gaza health ministry has reported a total of 21,110 Palestinians killed and 55,243 wounded since Israel's offensive on Hamas began on October 7.

Israel has also indicated that it may increase its response to cross-border attacks from Lebanon, where Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, is based





Israeli forces bombard targets in Gaza, dozens killed or woundedIsraeli forces continue to bomb targets in northern and southern Gaza, resulting in dozens of Palestinians killed or wounded. Despite the US call to scale down the campaign and focus on Hamas's leaders, the attacks have not ceased. The Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis has received 20 Palestinians killed in air strikes, along with numerous wounded, including women and children. The YMCA headquarters in Gaza City, which is housing displaced people, has also been hit, causing several casualties. The situation in the Jabalia refugee camp remains uncertain, with reports of at least three dozen people killed in strikes on three houses.

Israeli forces fight Palestinian militants in southern GazaIsraeli forces fought Palestinian militants in southern Gaza's main city as the UN chief criticized the Security Council's response to the war.

Israeli Forces Clash with Palestinian Militants in Southern GazaIsraeli forces fought Palestinian militants in southern Gaza's main city, Khan Younis, on Dec 10. The UN chief criticized the Security Council's response to the ongoing war. Israel launched violent raids targeting Khan Younis and the road to Rafah. Aid group Oxfam warned of a catastrophic situation for trapped Palestinians.

Israeli forces widen ground offensive in Gaza as UN vote on aid loomsIsraeli forces widen their ground offensive in central Gaza as the UN Security Council prepares to vote on a resolution for more aid. Talks for a new truce between Israel and Hamas have not yielded any breakthroughs.

Israeli Strikes Kill 13 in Gaza as Ceasefire CollapsesIsraeli strikes hit the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza late Saturday, killing at least 13 people. Hamas and Palestinian group Islamic Jihad announced 'rocket barrages' against multiple Israeli cities and towns. At least seven people were killed in an Israeli bombing near Gaza's southern border with Egypt. The scale of civilian suffering and the images and videos coming from Gaza are devastating.

Israeli Offensive in Gaza Causes Palestinian CasualtiesIsraeli troops and tanks continue their ground campaign against Hamas militants in Gaza, causing dozens of Palestinian casualties. The United Nations appeals to Israel to avoid further action that worsens the humanitarian situation and spares civilians from suffering.

