Israeli envoy says Taiwan a good friend, China's response to Hamas attacks 'disturbing'

Taiwanese flag flies at Jeffrey D. Schwartz Jewish Community Center of Taiwan in Taipei, Taiwan, Oct 26, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Ann Wang)TAIPEI: Israel's envoy in Taipei said on Thursday (Oct 26) that Taiwan has been a"good friend" whose support Israel has appreciated, but

Israel, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan. But Taiwan views Israel as an important democratic partner. Taipei moved quickly to condemn the Oct 7 attack on the country by Palestinian Hamas militants and offered Taiwan's strong support and sympathy to Israel.

Speaking to reporters in Taipei, Israel's de facto ambassador Maya Yaron praised the strong support from Taiwan's government, including from President Tsai Ing-wen. "Taiwan is really a good friend for Israel and we truly appreciate everything that we receive. I'm in close touch with the foreign minister, I think people are very concerned," she said. headtopics.com

China has condemned violence and attacks on civilians in the conflict and while its foreign minister Wang Yi has declared Israel's actions"beyond the scope of self-defence" he has not named Hamas in his comments.

China, along with Russia, on Wednesday vetoed a US push for the United Nations Security Council to act on the Israel-Hamas conflict by calling for pauses in fighting to allow humanitarian aid access, the protection of civilians and a stop to arming Hamas and other militants in the Gaza Strip. headtopics.com

Yaron reiterated her government's disappointment with China for not condemning Hamas attacks against civilians.

